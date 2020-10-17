SmackDown has been on FOX for over a year now and the first year has had its ups and downs. The debut of SmackDown on FOX on October 4th, 2019 was a fantastic show. On a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, former Smackdown executive Eric Bischoff discussed the first SmackDown on FOX. Kofi Kingston defended the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar on the first SmackDown on FOX.

Lesnar destroyed Kofi Kingston, ending his 180 day title reign in a matter of seconds. Following the match, former UFC star Cain Velazquez came out and attacked Lesnar.

Eric Biscoff on Cain Velazquez made Brock Lesnar look like a cowardly "chicken sh*t heel" heel

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the angle, calling it a great storyline. Bischoff also spoke about how the storyline made 'The Beast' look like a cowardly "chicken sh*t heel". Bischoff also expressed some disappointment in the shape Cain Velazquez was in at the time but added that he felt that it didn't affect the angle:

Very cool story. What a contrast too – you look at the scene that preceded it, you’ve got Kofi getting eaten alive in seven seconds, so you’ve got all the heat and anger and people were pissed off at what he did to Kofi, creatively and business-wise, unfortunately. Then shortly thereafter, you have a guy who, your words not mine, beat the shit out of Brock Lesnar – what I liked most about it was Brock Lesnar being a chicken sh*t heel. That to me, that’s the best. That made everything worth it because you don’t see that or expect that…….I thought that part of it was great. I questioned Cain’s condition when I saw him but it didn’t take away – I was a little surprised and taken aback that he wasn’t in better shape, but it didn’t take anything away in my opinion. And the way Brock and Paul both sold it to make it work. I think it was great. H/T: 411Mania

Cain Velazquez went on to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in 2019 for the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar won the match convincingly in under 2 minutes. Velazquez ended up being released by WWE earlier this year in April.