"You're failing your company" – Former WWE star recaps honest conversation he had with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young revealed what he said to Vince McMahon after he wasn't being booked on the company's programming.

Young worked for WWE from 2016 to 2020. Despite his many years in the business and in-ring talent, McMahon and the higher-ups in WWE rarely had anything for him to do.

During an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Young recalled a conversation he had with Vince where he told the latter he was failing his company by not having him on the show:

"I met with him and gave him some ideas and he kinda like was receptive and I told him, you know I just said ‘look man if you can’t find 10 minutes for me to do something then you’re failing, you know you’re failing yourself and you’re failing your company’. I said this to his face and I’d say it again." (from 32:10 to 32:25)

Despite his upfront confrontation with McMahon, WWE released Young in April 2020 due to budget cuts and the emergence of the pandemic.

Vince McMahon didn't know who was popular during Covid-19

As it did for most forms of entertainment, the coronavirus pandemic sent the world of WWE into disarray.

Speaking on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, former WWE star Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) said Vince McMahon struggled to book the show during COVID as there were no fan reactions for him to bounce off of.

"When the pandemic hit, I was always told the reason why the booking was the way it was is because Vince was just going, ‘I don’t know who’s over or not, I don’t know who’s getting a good reaction, I don’t know because the ratings are doing all this.’ I don’t know, he couldn’t, like, track it and that made him really frustrated. I really think that the pandemic era did so much damage." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi #WrestleMania from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando is on the air. The first match is on @FS1 #WrestleMania from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando is on the air. The first match is on @FS1. https://t.co/VUxCyWiCk4

With crowds back in the arenas at full capacity, it seems like the old booking model is back in full effect once again.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and WhatCulture Wrestling.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far