"It's just a machine and you're a cog in the wheel" – Eric Young opens up on his time in WWE

Former NXT star Eric Young recently talked about his tenure in WWE.

Eric Young signed with NXT in 2016 and made his debut as part of SANITY alongside Killian Dain, Sawyer Fulton, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki A.S.H. With the faction disbanded due to members being drafted to separate brands, Young competed as a singles competitor before being released by WWE in April 2020.

In a recent interaction with Wrestling Epicenter, Young said a lot of the talent at the Performance Center lacked experience. He added that his experience in popcorn matches, main events, and being heel and face enabled him to have a slight advantage over his peers:

"A lot of the people they had at the PC were young and inexperienced. You can't teach experience! You can't know what you don't know until you do it. For me, I couldn't name another wrestler that's seen the card from every angle that I've seen it from. I've done everything and I've done it all at a high level." (H/T: Wrestling Epicenter)

Check out the entire interview below:

In April 2019, Eric Young was drafted to RAW and was separated from his faction, enabling him to compete in singles matches with other superstars.

Eric Young was dismissed as a potential top superstar in NXT

The former NXT Tag Team Champion said WWE could easily replace stars in the wrestling industry.

In the same interaction with Wrestling Epicenter, Young said WWE had missed out on other prominent superstars like Kenny Omega. Young added that performers are considered replaceable, and WWE isn't bothered by their opinions:

"I'm not the first person he (Vince McMahon) missed on and I won't be the last – I point out Kenny Omega who may be the best physical performer this business has seen in the last ten or twelve years. He didn't last six months. It’s just a machine and you're a cog in the wheel. You’re replaceable just like everybody’s replaceable. They replaced The Rock, they replaced Steve Austin, they replaced Hulk Hogan. They're a billion dollar industry and they're not concerned about you or your opinions or any of that s***." (from 19:35 to 20:05)

Eric Young allegedly has no sour feelings towards the company for letting him go. He's currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling, where he's the leader of the stable Violent By Design.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh