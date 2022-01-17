"You could be describing any 1 of 100 people" - Former WWE Superstar reacts to Mustafa Ali's release request

A few hours ago, Mustafa Ali took to his social media accounts to publicly request WWE to release him. Since then, a number of wrestling personalities have come out in support of Ali, praising him for his skill and talent in the industry.

One of the many who reacted was Eric Young. The former WWE Star responded to a tweet touting Ali's undeniable skill by stating that the praise could fit any of the several wrestlers WWE has released within the past two years.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed some of the details behind Ali's requested release on Fightful Select and added on Twitter that Ali was well worthy of being a regular on WWE TV. Eric Young was quick to respond by Tweeting out the following statement:

"You could be describing any 1 of over 100 people who have been released in the last two years. Think about that?", Tweeted Eric Young

Eric Young @TheEricYoung Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Sorry buds, nobody is gonna tell me that an outstanding wrestler in incredible shape, that makes good creative pitches of his own and executes well wasn't worthy of a consistent spot on WWE TV Sorry buds, nobody is gonna tell me that an outstanding wrestler in incredible shape, that makes good creative pitches of his own and executes well wasn't worthy of a consistent spot on WWE TV You could be describing any 1 of over 100 people who have been released in the last two years. Think about that? twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s… You could be describing any 1 of over 100 people who have been released in the last two years. Think about that? twitter.com/seanrosssapp/s…

Young himself is one of the many stars that have been released by WWE due to budget cuts. He was part of the first batch of releases that happened on April 15, 2020. Young had been signed to WWE for four years at that point and was an active member of the RAW roster.

However, prior to his release Young had only been performing on Main Event and his last win came 5 months before he was let go by the company. Young has since gone on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling and is currently a prominent part of the brand.

Mustafa Ali hasn't wrestled a match in WWE since October

Mustafa Ali's last in-ring encounter came against Drew McIntyre in October on an episode of SmackDown. Around the time and in the promos leading up to his matches, it seemed like Ali was set to debut a new gimmick but was then taken off TV.

Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that contrary to what many had assumed, Ali was not on paternity leave. In fact, he had requested for his absence from only one show, hence suggesting that it was WWE's decision to keep him off T.V.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mustafa Ali was drafted to SmackDown in October and his last premium live event match took place against Mansoor at WWE Crown Jewel, in the latter's hometown of Saudi Arabia.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun