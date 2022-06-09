Former WWE star on Vince McMahon's dislike of old NXT stable 

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young recently spoke about his stable Sanity's booking in the company.

Sanity was originally formed in NXT and later debuted on SmackDown in 2018. Despite a successful run on WWE's third brand, the faction could not reach its full potential on the company's main roster.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Eric Young spoke about how Vince McMahon's attitude towards the group was nothing personal but was still frustrating nonetheless.

"Yeah definitely frustrating and as I said earlier you know, we’re not the first people he [Vince McMahon] missed on. I don’t think it's anything ever personal, I think it could be sometimes but don’t think it was, we were just a victim of circumstance and he decided that he didn’t like Killian and Wolfe so he sent them back to NXT, and he liked me, he wanted me to go to RAW and do something and nothing ever happened, I was never given an opportunity to show them what I could do." (From 31:26 to 32:09)

With the group disbanding in 2019, all three male members of Sanity have since been released by WWE, with only Nikki A.S.H. still working for the company.

Vince McMahon seems to be the sole in charge of NXT call-ups

In recent years, WWE has almost created an alternative to their own product with the advent of NXT. However, many acts that flourished in the company's third brand are usually repackaged on either RAW or SmackDown.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former NXT star EC3 stated that Vince McMahon has sole control over which stars find their way to the main roster.

"It was the man in charge [Vince McMahon]. 'We need new people - him and her,' that's probably how it went. I don't think there was any reason for it. Would I personally loved a longer run in NXT? Yeah, because I was desperately trying to change who I was and get out of the character that I was because instead of rehashing the past I like to move forward and go into the future." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Former NXT stars like Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens have had very successful careers on the main roster. Hopefully, fans will see a new crop of talent transition to RAW or SmackDown soon.

