"It was no surprise for me" – Eric Young speaks openly about his release from WWE

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young recently shared how he felt after the company released him in 2020.

Young spent four years in WWE, where he initially performed on NXT as part of SAnitY before moving up to the main roster with the stable. He then transitioned to working as a solo performer. Despite his obvious talent on the microphone and in the ring, WWE never found the right place for him in the company.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Young said his WWE release was expected after he was getting paid to stay home:

"They just decided they wanted to cut down the roster. I was a victim of circumstance. I wasn’t doing anything and I was making a pile of money just to sit at home. I knew that it was coming. I didn’t want to admit but I think it was no surprise for me, and I am a believer in fate. I got it tattooed under my right arm, I'm exactly where I’m supposed to be." (from 32:30 to 32:49)

After being released from WWE in April 2020, Eric Young returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

Eric Young is gunning for championship gold

On June 19 in Nashville, Tennessee, the IMPACT Wrestling star will look to become a three-time world champion for the company as he will take on the current champion, Josh Alexander.

Since pinning Chris Sabin in May during a Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender, Eric Young has set his sights firmly on the gold.

In what's a stacked card for IMPACT Wrestling, Eric Young hopes Slammiversary will be a night to remember.

