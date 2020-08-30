Former WWE Superstar and leader of SAnitY Eric Young was recently a guest on The Shining Wizards of Wrestling podcast. Amongst other topics in discussion, Eric Young spoke about Vince McMahon.

EY said that he wasn't the first talent Vince had missed out on, naming Kenny Omega as another wrestler who had been at WWE briefly but ended up leaving for better opportunities: (H/T: WrestlingNewsCO)

I mean, reality is, brother’s got a lot on his plate. I can’t imagine. He’s a tireless worker. He’s 74 or 75 years old? Like he’s a machine. And like I said, I don’t hold any ill will towards him at all. Anytime we spoke, he was very respectful to me. He was very complimentary of my work at different times during my run there, which was interesting to me. But he would say it to me and to other people that work there that he really liked me. I wish that he would have shown that a little more, but in the end, like I said earlier and in other interviews, I am not the first person he missed on. Kenny Omega was there for six months. Six months. And never was on TV. Never did anything. And he was gone, and he’s considered one of the best in-ring performers of our generation. He couldn’t last a year.

Eric Young opens up about why Vince McMahon may have lost touch with fans

Eric Young went on to talk about why he feels Vince McMahon has lost touch with fans.

Young said that Vince McMahon is a business mogul who does not understand what regular people want to see:

I mean, look, it’s just the way the business is. I don’t think it will ever change. As far as him (Vince McMahon), I do feel that the age, the lifestyle… like, how could you ever expect him to be a regular person and understand what regular people want to see? He’s not a regular person. He flies around in private jets and talks to the same ten people. He stays in private hotels, just drives to and from the building in a private car. He has no access or touch with the outside world. He lives in his own world, which he’s earned.

Eric Young recently made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at the Slammiversary PPV.