Over the recent weeks on WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman's feud with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend has picked up recently. Alexa Bliss has become involved with the feud in the more recent episodes of SmackDown. With Alexa Bliss appearing as Sister Abigail in Braun Strowman's hallucinations during the Swamp Fight, there were rumors that she would become Sister Abigail, something that could easily be supported by the more recent episodes of SmackDown and her interactions with The Fiend. Now, recently Erick Redbeard FKA Erick Rowan was interviewed by Stephanie Chase of Sportskeeda in an Instagram Live session, where he talked about the original plans for Sister Abigail in the Wyatt Family.

Eric Redbeard fka Erick Rowan reveals WWE's original plans for Sister Abigail

The character of Sister Abigail was introduced by WWE when Erick Rowan was still a part of the company and at the time the mysterious character was someone that was never really seen, but always referred to. During the interview, when asked about if the plan was ever to have Sister Abigail be Alexa Bliss, Erick Rowan revealed that WWE's original plan was that Sister Abigail would never be a person.

"Sister Abigail was never supposed to be any person."

While that was the plan in the past, over the last few weeks, the plans surrounding Alexa Bliss and The Fiend have been something that has intrigued the audience. Two weeks back, Alexa Bliss had been pushed away by her 'best friend' Nikki Cross who had just lost a match, when she was attacked by The Fiend. The Fiend had applied the Mandible Claw and as this came after the Swamp Fight, this led to a lot of speculation that Alexa Bliss couild be taking on a new character.

Last week, things developed even further on WWE SmackDown, where Alexa Bliss was confronted by The Fiend yet again as if he was going to attack her, but she reached out and stroked his face slowly, and that started him and he withdrew.

While the original plan was never to have Sister Abigail be a person, it could be that WWE has changed this plan now. The development of the feud in the future will be interesting to see as Bray Wyatt's Fiend is set to face Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam.

