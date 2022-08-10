"Vince wanted to break us up" – Released star opens up on Vince McMahon splitting up his championship-winning team (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) recently discussed how Vince McMahon wanted him and Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) to pursue a singles career.

Rowan and Harper were initially part of The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt. However, the two stars were repackaged as the Bludgeon Brothers back in 2017. The duo had a stellar run, taking down multiple teams before defeating The Usos and The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly podcast UnSKripted, Redbeard revealed that Mr. McMahon came up with the name 'Bludgeon Brothers.' He mentioned that they dropped the tag title to The New Day on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2018, and then he took some time off due to an injury.

Here's what the former Wyatt Family member had to say:

"Why didn't we get a bigger push? I mean, we were beating everyone. What bigger of a push are you gonna get? Vince wanted to break us up and have us do separate things supposedly. And we were supposed to lose the match that we lost. I injured myself the night before at SummerSlam. We were gonna lose by DQ anyway. Did the business afterwards, and that was the end of it. I didn't think it was, but that was the end of it." (From 11:55 - 12:40)

You can watch the full interview here:

Triple H is heading WWE creative after Vince McMahon's retirement

With Vince McMahon announcing his retirement from WWE last month, the reins of the creative team have fallen into the hands of Triple H. The Game was also reinstated as the EVP, Talent Relations, in July 2022.

During the interview, Erick also stated that he would be open to exploring another run in WWE with Triple H at the helm of things.

"I mean, if the opportunity comes for certain things and it is creatively beneficial to both of us, absolutely." [26:08 - 26:17]

The two had earlier worked together in NXT while The Game headed the former black-and-gold brand. After the recent administrative changes in the promotion, it will be interesting to see if Redbeard will make his return to WWE in the future.

Would you like to see Erick Rowan return to WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh