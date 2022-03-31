“Sorry, goodbye” - Erick Redbeard reveals details of his WWE exit

Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan in WWE) was one of several superstars who the company released as part of the COVID-induced budget cuts. The former member of The Bludgeon Brothers opened up about the details of his WWE exit during his recent interview with Wrestle Buddy Podcast.

Redbeard explained that he was initially supposed to engage in a feud with Seth Rollins as part of his gimmick on SmackDown that saw him bring a cage with him.

However, those plans were canned, and several of his ideas didn't work out. He was asked to go to Orlando, Florida, but was later informed about the change in plans. Finally, Erick Redbeard was eventually informed about his release during a 60-second phone conversation. He recalled the chain of events and said:

"Coming from the prior run to this story I felt the only way to stop is to deal with some sort of loss. To then go back to speaking. I think even after the reveal I was given two hours' notice they said it would be revealed and then they killed it. I kept my emails and, my rights when they killed the idea I could go somewhere from here. The last live show was when Covid happened and they used Florida guys. I was told to go to Orlando after Covid hit then I stayed at a friend in Florida once I got the call and then I got a call saying plans changed due to life and the economy changed."

"Then the calls happened with releases. I got a call while it was in the gym. It was a 60-second call from Caranno letting me. 'Sorry, goodbye.' Literally, 12 hours later I get a call from David Arquette about doing a film at brim fest in Manchester. Other opportunities opened up. Got me into SAG. It opens your eyes to other things. As bad as things get things happen. I never got fired."

What happened to Erick Redbeard after WWE release?

Following his WWE release, Erick Redbeard spent a couple of years on the independent circuit. He appeared in AEW in 2020 and returned to the company on the March 4, 2022 episode of Rampage.

When asked if he wanted to be the leader of The Dark Order, Redbeard declined. He insisted that the position solely belongs to late superstar Brodie Lee and wants to see his kid hold onto that role.

