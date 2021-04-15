Former WWE Superstar had to change his finisher due to Jinder Mahal's Khallas

Erick Redbeard (f.k.a. Erick Rowan) has revealed he had to stop using a move in WWE because it looked too similar to Jinder Mahal’s Khallas.

The former Wyatt Family member used the Full Nelson Slam as his main finisher in the first few years of his WWE career. In 2017, he was told to find a different finishing move after Mahal emerged as a WWE Championship contender.

Speaking to former WWE Superstar Matt Rehwoldt (f.k.a. Aiden English), Rowan said on Straight Shooting that he also had to stop using The Iron Claw. According to WWE officials, the move looked too similar to The Big Show and Kane’s Chokeslams:

“They thought the Claw Slam looked too much like the Chokeslam. You can’t have Big Show and Kane doing Chokeslams with me. This is right after my Full Nelson Slam got taken away because Jinder’s finish, who had just come up to the road, looked too much like my finish, so I had to switch my finish, so I did a rotating Powerslam, like Mark Henry’s World’s Strongest Slam but twisting.”

Jinder Mahal is not the only WWE Superstar whose finisher has been protected. Darren Young was once told to stop using one of Asuka’s moves, while DDP asked Triple H to change his finisher in 1995.

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship with the Khallas

Jinder Mahal feuded with Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles in 2017

In 2017, Jinder Mahal’s Khallas became one of the most lethal finishers in all of WWE. The Modern Day Maharajah famously used the move to defeat Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash.

Mahal also defeated Orton with the Khallas at Money in the Bank. Later in the year, he retained the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell. On both occasions, Mahal picked up the victory by using the Khallas.

.@JinderMahal looks unreal by the way 👏 https://t.co/Ea1QuyLIvn — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 11, 2021

In January 2021, Jinder Mahal returned to in-ring action for the first time in eight months following a knee injury. He joined forces with The Singh Brothers in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Mahal appeared on the stage area at the start of WrestleMania 37 but he did not compete at the event.

