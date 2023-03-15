Erick Rowan discloses funny interaction he had with former WWE Superstar at an airport

Erick Rowan recently disclosed a funny interaction with Curt Hawkins at the airport.

Rowan burst onto the WWE scene in 2012 as a member of The Wyatt Family, a group of cult-like villains who quickly impacted the roster. With his imposing size and intimidating presence, Rowan proved to be a valuable enforcer for the group. Despite some ups and downs in his career, including a brief stint as a singles competitor, Rowan remained a consistent presence in the WWE for several years.

Following his WWE release in 2020, Rowan plied his trade in the independent scene and has been quite successful.

Recently, Erick Rowan ran into former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins at the airport, and the two men had a funny interaction, which he revealed via Twitter.

"Never have I seen someone so eagerly excited to get to a flight than @Myers_Wrestling as he sped past me with a jovial smile on his face this morning. (Quite eerie actually)," Rowan wrote.

Erick Rowan has reacted to Bray Wyatt's return

Bray Wyatt was released from the company last year only to return at WWE Extreme Rules in one of the best storylines at the time.

Erick Rowan was interviewed by Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co at the time, revealing that he watched Wyatt's return.

“Ah, I mean yeah, I don’t watch often. I’ve watched for certain people but I was sure to, you know, watch his debut and what he said and I think the last time I watched anything that happened was Crown Jewel because I was curious to see what he would do on that show and I was curious to see about Braun and Omos." [H/T Fightful]

It is heartwarming to see Erick show his support for Bray Wyatt despite not being in the WWE anymore.

