Erick Rowan gives more details about his WWE release

Erick Rowan is a former SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champion. Rowan, who now wrestles as Erick Redbeard, was released from the WWE earlier this year. Rowan was released with several other Superstars and staff as WWE prepared for the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just before his release, Rowan was doing the cage gimmick, which did not get over and was ended shortly before the former Wyatt Family member's departure from WWE.

Erick Rowan was recently a guest on Chris Van Vliet's podcast. During the interview, Rowan said that he did not see his release coming and that he was blindsided. Rowan said that his release made him feel "banished and cast aside":

I mean, going from being used every week, having no inkling that I was gonna be let go, and then being told the last day I was used I was in good standing with the company to just a complete blindside and a ‘Bye-bye, see ya later.’ No thanks for your service, just goodbye. That was the initial blindside bitterness of it all. Yeah, you feel banished and cast aside. H/T: 411Mania

Erick Rowan on his character change and the cage

Erick Rowan said he was happy with the direction his character was going in until the WWE Draft happened and he was saddled with the cage gimmick. Rowan said that he was informed he wouldn't talk any more going forward, which was another issue for him and a backwards step:

I thought I was doing well. I thought I was getting a character that was most me and I was feeling disrespected with the whole Daniel Bryan/Roman Reigns storyline, things were looking bright for me I thought. Then the draft happened. I was informed I’d have a cage, and I wouldn’t talk anymore, which was a giant step back. But you do your job. As many ideas as I pitched during the whole cage storyline – they fell on deaf ears. H/T: 411Mania

Erick Rowan is currently a free agent since his WWE release. We still don't know which promotion Rowan will sign with going forward.