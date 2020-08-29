Erick Rowan reveals the confusing way in which he was called up to the WWE main roster

Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan, who now goes by Erick Redbeard was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Rowan discussed his run with the Wyatt Family and getting called up to the WWE main roster.

Erick Rowan described how he settled on his green jumpsuit as his ring gear with the Wyatt Family:

I was introduced as the second son of The Wyatt's, and I was like, 'I don't have anything to wear. What am I going to wear?' I got the Viking symbol on the back of my black trunk. So, I got a pair of maroon trunks with another Viking symbol. I was like, 'I can't wear that because Brodie's wearing jeans at the time. What am I going to wear?' I happen to have a pair of old coveralls from a Norwegian reality show I did that were still just in the trunk of my car, and I'm like, 'Well if I cut the sleeves off of this'. It was really tight. They didn't fit me too well, but I was like, 'Would this work?' And it was like a green jumpsuit, and that's how that worked. H/T: WINC

Erick Rowan opens up about getting called up to WWE's main roster

Erick Rowan went into detail about how he and Luke Harper were called up to the WWE main roster. According to Rowan, they always knew Bray Wyatt would be called up but they didn't know if they would accompany him. Erick Rowan said that Bill DeMott, who is no longer with WWE, told them that they were not going to be called up. However, eventually, they did accompany Bray Wyatt to the main roster and it was a fantastic decision:

Fast forward to when we get called up onto the roster, we always knew Bray was getting called up to the roster. We [Rowan & Harper] didn't know if we were. We were told by Bill DeMott, me and Brodie were told, we weren't getting called up. So then they're filming these vignettes, and then we're like, 'Oh, well, they're going to need you for the vignettes'. 'But are we getting called up?' and then, Bray's like, 'Yeah, you guys are getting called up'. And then Bill, 'No, you guys aren't getting called up'. It's like, 'What the hell?', but this is another thing where I get to the vignette and I just happened to have all these masks in my back seat still from all these promos we were trying like months ago. H/T: WINC

Erick Rowan was one of the Superstars released by WWE earlier this year. He hasn't yet signed with any other promotion.