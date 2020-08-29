Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, who is now known as Erick Redbeard, was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Rowan's time in WWE came up, especially his run as part of the Wyatt Family as well as his match with The Rock at WrestleMania 32.

The topic of Rowan joining the Wyatt Family also came up. Rowan said that he joined the act a little later, with the faction starting with just Wyatt and Luke Harper. Rowan only joined the faction a little later as he explained during the interview:

So, when it kind of got all thrown together, Bray and Luke were always kind of in it together. They had filmed vignettes. I was still doing the Viking thing. I was told that wasn't going to work during that time, and then it wasn't until the week of NXT tapings where I was told, 'Well, okay, you're going to be the second son'. We had done some promos back with them. I didn't know what I was wearing. I was wearing pajamas and rocked around a pig mask, and we just tried different things. H/T: WINC

Erick Rowan on when he found out he would be facing The Rock at WrestleMania

Erick Rowan was also asked about his match against The Rock at WrestleMania 32, where he was pinned after a matter of seconds. According to Rowan, he knew it was going to be a short match because The Rock had a deal where he couldn't do much physically:

Yes, yes, and I don't know if he had some sort of deal where he couldn't do a lot of physicality. I get that. He was the highest-paid actor in the world. So, yeah, I get that… I mean, if you blink your eye, it probably passed. H/T: WINC

Erick Rowan went on to discuss when he found out he would be facing The Rock in a short match at WrestleMania 32. According to Rowan, he only found out three days before the show:

I think I found out like three days before.

Erick Rowan is currently a free agent after his WWE release. It will be interesting to see which promotion he signs with.