Erick Rowan reveals if he will join AEW after being released by WWE

Rowan opened up about the possibility of reuniting with Brodie Lee on AEW.

The former Wyatt Family member was released in April.

Erick Rowan was released in April this year by WWE, as part of their COVID-19 budget cuts. Ever since his departure, as well as others who were released by WWE, there has been speculation that he will join AEW, and reunite with his former Bludgeon Brother, Brodie Lee.

In a recent interview with Lewis Nicholls, Rowan spoke about his future and if he will join AEW.

"I haven’t had any conversations. I’m still under a 90-day no-compete clause. But, as far something like that, that would be awesome to be able to show your talents on a national level because they do have a contract through TNT and they get great exposure, they have a lot of really good guys that work there that know what they’re doing and they’re giving kids chances, so yes, I do watch. I do find it entertaining at points and not entertaining at other points, which every show is like that."

"But as far as AEW would go, for me and I think Brodie [Lee] would say this as well, we need to stay the hell away from each other. Just keep finding each other somehow."

In the same interview, Rowan also praised ROH and Impact Wrestling, two promotions where he could end up following his exit from WWE. We will know more about Rowan's future once his 90-day no-compete clause expires.

Released WWE Superstars in AEW

Brodie Lee, Rowan's tag team partner in WWE, as well as The Revival and Matt Hardy, are the recent Superstars to make the jump from WWE to AEW. The promotion also has the likes of Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, and Jon Moxley, who were previously a part of Vince McMahon's promotion.

We could see more released Superstars jump ship to WWE, and next month will be when the movement could happen when their no-compete clause expires.