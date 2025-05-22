Erik reveals if Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla, would return to WWE for another run

Erik and Sarah Logan, aka WWE's Valhalla, haven't appeared together on-screen in a while. Recently, the former World Tag Team Champion opened up on whether Logan would return to the promotion for another run or not.

Last year, Sarah Logan announced her second pregnancy and went on maternity leave. She gave birth to her second son on November 28, 2024, and is yet to return to the Stamford-based promotion in an on-screen capacity alongside Erik and Ivar on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Erik provided an update on Sarah Logan's status in the promotion. The former World Tag Team Champion spoke highly of her wife's journey outside the ring and believes she'll be back in WWE when she is ready to return.

"Being that she's my wife, there's an extra layer of missing that, right? We celebrated the birth of our second son. She's at home focusing on being a wonderful mom, healing, getting ready to come back to the ring, and stuff like that. So, I think it won't be before too long that you'll see her pop up and annoy Michael Cole again," Erik said. (From 10:07 to 10:35)

Erik reveals the major request he and Ivar made to Vince McMahon on WWE RAW

In 2018, Erik and Ivar appeared on WWE's main roster and were immediately rebranded as 'The Viking Experience.' However, that didn't sit well, and the WWE Universe was very vocal about it. Later, they received another change and became The Viking Raiders.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT podcast, the former NXT Tag Team Champion recalled their first night on WWE's main roster, where they pleaded to Vince McMahon regarding their rebranding. While McMahon agreed to their side, the change couldn't have been made right away, and the duo went as The Viking Experience for a week or two before getting another name.

"So, we pitched that case, and Vince was like, ‘Well, that makes sense, but we don’t have time to get that through legal.’ Because we asked to be Viking Raiders because we heard, a little birdie told us, when we changed from War Machine to War Raiders they were really stuck on Raiders. So all of the names had Raiders in them," Erik said. [H/T - CVV]

It'll be interesting to see when Valhalla returns to the promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Gorilla Position and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

