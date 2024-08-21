Essence Jenai explains how the deal was cancelled allegedly within hours after meeting Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is not only one of the most recognizable names in the pro-wrestling industry, but he is also the owner of the Real American Beer brand. Social media influencer, Essence Jenai, who was a brand ambassador for the beer, recently detailed how she was let go of her role after meeting Hogan.

Essence Jenai was seemingly invited to a Real American Beer social event, where she met the WWE legend for the first time. According to her, the interactions at the event seemingly went well, with Jenai also grabbing a photo with Hulk Hogan. Soon afterward, however, she was apparently notified by her agency that she would not be working with Real American Beer any longer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Jenai stated that she was asked for permission to send her Instagram ID to Hulk Hogan's team.

"So of course I approved, 'ya sure go look at my Instagram, I don't mind.' So within two, maybe two hours after that, that's when I recieved the message. A text message at that, not even a professional e-mail. A text message [from her agency] saying you did great, 'I am sure you did nothing wrong, but unfortunately this client wants to cancel.'" [18:56 onwards]

Later on, Essence allegedly learned that the events were not canceled as she had previously been led to understand.

"Throughout the event, I had nothing but great interactions with Real American Beer. And for them to invite me back the next day, and mention that the next day we were getting on a yacht, we were going to multiple locations. I just thought that it was very odd that I see them at the event, the same event that I was invited to on that same yacht that I was invited to be on with other brand ambassadors that look nothing like me." [20:16 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen if any more details about the incident will be revealed down the line.

The views expressed by Essence Jenai are her own and do not reflect the views of Dr. Chris Featherstone or Sportskeeda Wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

