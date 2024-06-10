Ethan Page breaks silence with 7-word message following loss on his NXT debut

Ethan Page has broken his silence following his loss to Trick Williams at NXT Battleground. Page delivered a seven-word message to his followers on social media after failing to capture the NXT championship in his very first match with WWE.

In a post on his official X account, Page commented in a bitter manner after losing to Williams on Sunday night at the UFC Apex. He took his eye off the NXT champion for a split second to argue with the official, but it cost him dearly.

It allowed Williams to hit the Trick Shot for the victory. A stunned Page could not believe what happened as he sat in the corner, contemplating his failure in his NXT debut.

"3 seconds that will haunt me forever," Page wrote.

Things got worse for Ethan Page when Oro Mensah came out to attack him once again. Mensah did it last Tuesday after NXT went off the air, as well as earlier before the event when All Ego arrived at the UFC Apex.

It's unclear what's going to happen next, but it seems like Page and Mensah are heading for a collision course on WWE NXT.

Shawn Michaels on Ethan Page coming to NXT

In an interview on UNLikely with Adrian Hernandez on YouTube, Shawn Michaels discussed how NXT was able to sign Ethan Page. Michaels acknowledged that it was a last-minute decision, but it was a collective effort by the people in charge like him and Triple H.

"We just want to bring the best sports entertainment we can for everybody watching it. We want to put on banger after banger, fantastic wrestling matches. If we can have one that is entertaining in one way or a different way. The more open you are on different ideas and different creative possibilities, for us, putting ourselves in the seat of the fans. Hunter and I, at our core, are wrestling fans. That's certainly all we’re trying to do," Michaels said. [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

WWE NXT has been on fire recently with the surprise debut of Ethan Page and the appearance of Jordynne Grace despite being signed to TNA Wrestling. Grace is also the reigning TNA Knockouts Women's Champion.

