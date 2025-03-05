Ethan Page reveals why he broke popular WWE star's jaw on NXT

A few months ago, Ethan Page went on a run where he brutally injured other WWE stars. This included his first victim, Je'Von Evans, whose jaw he broke, sidelining him for a while. Well, Page has now explained why he did it.

On NXT tonight, All Ego and Evans sat down for one final interview before their New York City Street Fight match at NXT Roadblock in Madison Square Garden. Here, Page revealed that he broke Evans' jaw out of anger and jealousy.

He revealed that he was annoyed that a 20-year-old Evans was giving him a pep talk and advice when he was trying to get back in the NXT Championship scene. So, seeing Evans smile and laugh made him snap, leading to the brutal attack and subsequent breaking of the jaw.

Moreover, Ethan Page claimed he was jealous of Je'Von Evans and how it took him almost the entirety of the latter's life to get to WWE.

Things heated up from there, and the interview ended with neither superstar being able to speak. The animosity between them is at an all-time high, and it all comes to an end at NXT Roadblock.

