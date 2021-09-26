"I had my career to thank for him" - former WWE Tag Team Champion on segment with The Rock

On the latest episode of It's My Wrestling Podcast, former WWE superstar Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore spoke about his memorable segment with The Rock.

Eugene was booked in a segment with Jonathan Coachman and The Rock on the May 17, 2004 episode of Monday Night RAW. Coachman told him to get out of the ring and leave the WWE. As Eugene walked away, the legend's music hit, and the crowd popped for The Great One. The fan-favorite star then walked down to the ring and laid out The Coach with the People's Elbow.

On the podcast, Eugene recalled this segment and mentioned that he was not sure whether The Rock would be able to make it. He pointed out that it was a big deal for The Rock to make time out of his busy schedule and give back to the business. Eugene stated that he remains thankful to The Great One for giving him the rub that night and skyrocketing his run in the WWE.

“I met him, shook his hand," said Eugene. "But for him to come down and help somebody and give somebody a pull up, who he didn't know that he didn't have to do - he probably had to take time out of a busy schedule to come down there - I mean it was something that he did for the business but it was something that made Eugene. I had my career to thank for him because WWE gave Eugene the platform, but it was The Rock that made me a made man."

Rhyno was supposed to replace The Rock in this popular segment

Eugene also mentioned that he was told Rhyno would be a stand-in replacement for the segment if The Rock was unable to participate. He recalled how he tried to avoid hyping himself up by assuming the legendary star would be there. Eugene only realized that the former WWE Champion had made it when he saw The Rock backstage before he went out to the ring.

“And then someone's like, well if The Rock can't make it, they're going to use Rhyno and no knock on Rhyno, but Rhyno's no Rock," Eugene continued. "I'm like, it'll be Rhyno, but it'll be fine. It'll be good, and then Rock shows up.”

You can watch the full video here.

