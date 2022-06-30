Eugene addresses speculation about bullying in the WWE locker room

Nick Dinsmore, known as Eugene in WWE, has downplayed rumors that some superstars were bullied behind the scenes.

Dinsmore performed on the main roster between 2004 and 2007 before returning for another short run in 2009. He also worked as a Performance Center coach in 2013 and 2014.

Speaking on “CG Ruthless Sports,” the 46-year-old explained what would happen to anyone who tried to bully a co-worker.

“If there’s a bully, there’s gonna be somebody in that locker room that is gonna step up and take on a bully,” Dinsmore said. “So, bullies don’t last long. There’s gonna be somebody that says, ‘No, no, this isn’t right. Sit down, keep your mouth shut, blah blah blah.’” [47:22-47:38]

Many have suggested that John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) may have bullied some of his fellow superstars. However, Dinsmore clarified that the Hall of Famer was “always nice” and they never had any issues backstage.

Nick Dinsmore on the difference between bullying and backstage jokes in WWE

Although he only spent three years in WWE as a full-time main roster member, Dinsmore has been involved in the wrestling business since 1996.

Elaborating on the topic of bullying, he recalled how a superstar’s items were once thrown in the shower backstage at an event.

“What happened sometimes is guys would come in and get very comfortable,” Dinsmore added. “We didn’t have a lot of space and he had his s**t out everywhere hanging, and somebody took it all and put it in the shower and turned the shower on [laughs]. I never saw any bullying, although I would at times play jokes on people, but it was only the people that I liked.” [47:38-48:06]

Dinsmore’s last WWE in-ring encounter ended in defeat against masked superstar The Calgary Kid on the August 10, 2009, episode of RAW. Following the match, which had a Contract on a Pole stipulation, The Calgary Kid revealed himself to be The Miz.

