"He will yell at agents if something goes wrong" – former WWE tag team champion on working backstage with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Eugene was on It's My Wrestling podcast where he discussed what it's like to work backstage with Vince McMahon as an agent.

On the podcast, Eugene stated that it was a great opportunity to work with WWE again. However, he had his reservations when he mentioned that the agents had to work long hours and were pretty much the first ones in and the last ones out.

Eugene also added that the agents had to take control of the live events and manage the performers in case something went wrong. He detailed that he heard Vince yelling at agents when he was backstage for RAW, and that the Chairman of the WWE would often degrade some of the agents if things went wrong.

“Although I have reservations, I don't think that anybody would turn down an opportunity [to work] in WWE. But that being said, the job of the writer, the job of an agent is a difficult job. You got to put in a lot of time. You know you're working pretty much around the clock. The agents are the first guys in the building and the last guys to leave. And then they're babysitting the whole crew while they're on live events. You can imagine all the wrestlers were getting wild and crazy around the world, and the agents are the ones that have to report back to Vince. I've never heard Vince yell or scream unless he's on TV backstage. But I've heard that he will yell at those agents if something goes wrong; I mean like really degrade them,” said Eugene

Vince McMahon found Eugene's gimmick to be funny

Eugene recalled the first time he pitched his character to McMahon. The former tag team champion mentioned that he was afraid that Vince might not like the idea but, to his surprise, McMahon found it funny.

Eugene added that Stone Cold also gave him a stamp of approval and that went a long way in convincing Vince to give TV time to the Eugene character.

Also Read

What do you think of Eugene's comments of Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments below.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh