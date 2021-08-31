Eva Marie calls for RAW star to be "fined and sanctioned" after controversial moment

Eva Marie is extremely unhappy with what happened on RAW. On the latest edition of the show, Eva Marie was supposed to face Doudrop, but things didn't play out that way as the latter launched a pre-match attack.

Doudrop's pre-match attack was a bit controversial, especially since she is a babyface. Eva Marie was unable to compete after the pre-match attack from Doudrop and the referee called it off.

In response, Eva Marie sent out a tweet, calling for Doudrop to be fined and sanctioned:

"She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct thatt WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling."

She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling https://t.co/zlbTKGoGbb — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 31, 2021

It was a bizarre move for WWE to make, especially since Doudrop is the babyface. Their split seemingly happened at SummerSlam when Eva Marie lost to Alexa Bliss.

Post-match, Doudrop announced Eva Marie as the loser of the match. Two nights later on RAW, Doudrop said that despite "Doudrop" not being her actual name, she plans to keep it.

Right as she vowed to get one back on Eva Marie, the latter attacked her from behind and set up their match on RAW. This was perhaps the reason why WWE chose to go with a non-finish for their match on RAW.

Is there a pay-per-view match coming for Eva Marie and Doudrop?

Unless WWE has an Eva Marie-Doudrop match in the coming weeks on RAW, the highest chance of them actually competing is at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view match. From the look of things, Eva Marie's role is to elevate the newcomer Doudrop and so far, she has done a good job of it.

Eva Marie hasn't been back for too long either, but she seems to fit well into the Monday Night roster. It would be interesting to see how their rivalry plays out on RAW.

It's also possible that Eva Marie and Doudrop could face off numerous times, with a series of matches planned. It's normal for WWE to book rematches multiple times on RAW.

What do you make of Eva Marie's comments on Doudrop? Are you looking forward to theirr inevitable matchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Arjun