"I have so much respect for him" - Eva Marie breaks down her relationship with top WWE official

WWE superstar Eva Marie spoke with Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast.

During the interview, Eva Marie discussed her current role in WWE, her admiration for Vince McMahon, and how she has managed to maintain good relations with the boss.

The leader of the Eva-lution shared her admiration for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. She was astounded by Vince's work ethic and stated that it was inspiring for her to see Vince McMahon on the cover of Muscle & Fitness magazine at 72 years of age.

“I have so much respect for him it's pretty incredible. I mean the fact that he's still going to all these shows and doing what he does. It's actually impressive to see just like the work ethic that’s in him. That's obviously something that was born in him. The guy shot for the cover of Muscle & Fitness at like 72 looking shredded.”, said Marie.

Eva Marie continued to share the dynamics of her relationship with Vince McMahon. She mentioned that he kept her conversations short and light with the boss. Marie believed that having short, meaningful conversations helped build her rapport with Vince McMahon.

“I would make sure that at any time of my interactions, even to this day, I am not trying to eat up all of his time. One, he doesn’t have it and two, I’m sure he doesn’t want to spend that much time with me, and three is to keep things pretty light, simple and short. That's probably maybe why we've had such a good relationship.”

Eva Marie loves the WWE Universe

Eva Marie also discussed her love-hate relationship with the WWE Universe. Marie mentioned that as a WWE Superstar she always tried to get a reaction from the audience when she was performing. She thanked the WWE fans for being the most passionate fans in the world.

Wait till you see what I have in store for her Monday! #WWERaw #EVALution https://t.co/GswvJ9JoEB — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 25, 2021

Eva Marie added that she enjoyed being in the business of creating moments and if fans in the front rows engaged with her during the show, they would remember it for a long time.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan