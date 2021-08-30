"That’s the beauty of being a heel" - Eva Marie on her current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Eva Marie recently appeared on the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin to discuss her WWE comeback, her relationship with Doudrop, and her love for the WWE Universe.

The leader of Eva-Lution recently returned to WWE and had her first PPV match in seven years at SummerSlam. Eva Marie's overconfidence, however, cost her the match against Alexa as Marie went after Lilly. This enraged Alexa Bliss, who attacked fiercely and spiked Eva Marie with a DDT for the win.

Eva Marie spoke of her current run in WWE. She mentioned that he was having a blast in her current role. Marie broke kayfabe when she stated that she also liked her current rival Doudrop. Eva Marie added that although it was not evident on TV, she still liked the people that she was working with.

Marie hoped that she would be able to continue and do more as a heel.

"I love who I’m working with, I love Doudrop, even though on the show, it does not look like that. But that’s the beauty of being a heel character and being able to dive in to that role and really kinda amplifying that up. I feel like I’ve been having such a blast doing it. That’s why I want it to keep going."

Just finished watching the final cut of my first "Out of Character" special with Eva Marie. I'm so pumped for you all to see this one!



It's basically a lifestyle show with pro wrestling conversation and is exactly the kind of thing I, myself, would want to watch. Very happy. pic.twitter.com/0b5hs0fRrd — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 29, 2021

Eva Marie set to take on Doudrop this week on Raw

SummerSlam didn't go the way Eva Marie would have liked as she failed to win against Alexa Bliss. Doudrop also left her in the throes of defeat and started on her singles run. However, Eva Marie unleashed a brutal attack on Doudrop last week to avenge her loss, thus setting up a match for this week on Raw.

With the match already made official by WWE, do you think Doupdrop will pick up a strong win or will Eva Marie show the WWE Universe that Eva-Lution is going strong? Let us know in the comments below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra