Eva Marie comments on working with Piper Niven A.K.A. Doudrop

Eva Marie recently made her return to WWE almost five years after she initially left the company. The Red Queen coincidentally finds herself performing on the red brand, Monday Night RAW, and this time she is not alone.

It appears that Eva Marie has taken it upon herself to be a role model for the young and upcoming wrestlers in WWE's locker room and over the past few weeks she has seemingly formed an alliance Piper Niven.

Niven, who originally wrestled on WWE's NXT UK brand, is serving as Eva Marie's protege and has even received a new name, Doudrop.

Despite not being too happy with her new monicker, Doudrop continues to tag along with Eva Marie, who claims to be teaching her the ins and outs of being a professional wrestler. The latter recently appeared in an interview with TV Insider, where she commented on her storyline with Niven:

"I knew for quite some time about getting paired with Doudrop and the vignettes and going into that creatively. It was a matter of the timing of when it would be put in the actual show. It just so happened that now is the time. The fact that I got to experience the ThunderDome before we actually start having live crowds again is amazing. Having Doudrop to work with is awesome. Not only is she an incredible athlete, but I enjoy working with her because it creates another element to the division." said Eva Marie (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Eva Marie is undefeated in AEW, NJPW, IMPACT, ROH and NWA.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uxfcaIgJCT — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 8, 2021

Eva Marie is happy with all the negative criticism she is getting

The storyline surrounding Eva Marie and Doudrop hasn't been going over well with the WWE Universe. In fact, The Red Queen has received a lot of backlash and negative criticism online, with many taking aim at her in-ring skills.

Regardless of the criticism she has received, Eva Marie stands by her role, and believes that the criticism is testimony to the fact that she is doing her job. She discussed this in an interview with Bleacher Report:

"Now that I've learned so much, especially outside of the company, I take everything in stride. Any type of criticism, to me, is like, 'Good, I'm doing my job.'" said Eva Marie

#WWERaw Superstar @natalieevamarie recently sat down with @BleacherReport to discuss her @WWE comeback, her relationship with the fans, bringing the “Eva-lution” to Monday nights, who she's most excited to do battle with and more.https://t.co/Z40RUx86Dr — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 6, 2021

It is still far too early for fans to be too critical of the work Eva Marie has done. Hopefully given enough time, fans will warm up to her character and look forward to what she has to offer.

