"I miss her so much" - RAW superstar shares her thoughts on working with Eva Marie

WWE Superstar Doudrop has revealed what it was like to work with former superstar Eva Marie after she made her main roster debut on RAW.

After a two-year stint in NXT UK, Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven, debuted on Monday Night RAW as Marie's protege. Despite their time as a duo being relatively short, Doudrop enjoyed working with the pink-haired superstar.

During a conversation with Sean Ross Sapp, the Scottish superstar spoke of the love she has for Eva. Doudrop also went on to thank her for all the lessons she taught her when she arrived on WWE's main roster.

“It was scary, to be honest. She’ll kill me for saying this on camera, but she’s the nicest, sweetest person I’ve ever met in my life,” said Doudrop. "I miss her so, so much. I loved having her. She was like my big sister. She taught me so much about the company and how everything works. I felt like a kid gone off to school for the first time. It’s like, ‘Mom, come back!’ But it was necessary, I think, for me to stand on my own two feet and gain the confidence to end up where we are now." [H/T Fightful]

The unlikely pairing of Marie and Doudrop made for entertaining television during their time as a team on Monday Night RAW.

Eva Marie also has high praise for Doudrop

Shortly before her WWE release on November 4, 2021, Eva Marie praised her former teammate.

In response to an interview that Doudrop did for the Daily Star, Eva took to Twitter to state how incredible the Scottish WWE Superstar is.

Eva Marie @natalieevamarie 🏼 🏼 twitter.com/MattyPaddock/s… Matty Paddock @MattyPaddock



WWE star



dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-ne… @WWEPR “That woman plays her part so well and takes everything in her stride with ease, and some of the things people say to her are horrendous.”WWE star @DoudropWWE on not losing sleep over online trolls - and praise for the amazing @natalieevamarie “That woman plays her part so well and takes everything in her stride with ease, and some of the things people say to her are horrendous.”WWE star @DoudropWWE on not losing sleep over online trolls - and praise for the amazing @natalieevamarie dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-ne… @WWEPR This is just the beginning for this incredible human being! She is a very special one. This is just the beginning for this incredible human being! She is a very special one. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 twitter.com/MattyPaddock/s…

Although Marie's time in WWE has come to an end, she and Doudrop have seemingly established a friendship that will exist outside of the company for many years to come.

Edited by Prem Deshpande