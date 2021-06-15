Eva Marie hints at what her future plans are in WWE

Eva Marie made her highly anticipated return to WWE and Monday Night RAW tonight. She was accompanied by a familiar face from NXT UK, Piper Niven.

It was an interesting debut to say the least, as Eva Marie didn't even step into the ring. Instead, she had Piper Niven wrestle her match for her against Naomi.

Unfortunately for Niven, she was easily destroyed by WWE veteran Naomi, but that has not stopped Eva Marie from expecting the best from them. In fact, The Red Queen shared her plans for herself and her protégé on Instagram.

It looks like she is planning on making a run for the Women's Tag Team titles with Piper Niven:

"Swipe left to see the future! Trending all night AGAIN! The unprecedented love and support of the WWE Universe is the driving force of the #EVALution . We won’t stop!" said Eva Marie.

In order to win the the titles, Eva Marie and Piper Niven will have to go through the current champions, Natalya and Tamina. It will be interesting to see just how WWE plans to proceed with this.

When will Eva Marie finally step into the ring?

Eva Marie may have backed out of her match tonight, but fans will be eagerly waiting to see just when The Red Queen will step into the ring. There is no news yet from WWE, but we can assume that she will make her return some time after Hell in a Cell.

As for her opponent, there are plenty of options for Eva Marie, including the superstar she recently ducked, Naomi. There is also the likes of Nikki Cross and Asuka who are not in any major storylines right now.

Fans are eager to see Marie's in-ring return. The WWE Superstar has not lost any of her charisma and athleticism and it would be great to see just how much she has improved in the ring.

Who would you like to see Eva Marie face once she steps back into the ring? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham