Eva Marie makes her in-ring return tonight against Naomi; updated WWE RAW preview

Are you ready for an Eva-lution on WWE RAW?

Tonight on WWE RAW, Eva Marie is making her return to the flagship show and will be in action as she goes one-on-one with former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

The wait is over! Eva Marie will make her highly anticipated in-ring return tonight against Naomi. How will Eva fare against the glow of the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion? Is WWE ready for Eva-lution?

It has been rumored that Eva Marie will have "muscle" by her side on WWE RAW in the form of NXT UK's Piper Niven, and whether she appears on tonight's show remains to be seen.

RK-Bro will face The New Day tonight on WWE RAW

Last week, RK-Bro lost a tag team battle royal to become the number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Later in the show, Riddle lost to Kofi Kingston in a match after he wasn't able to execute the RKO and got hit with Trouble In Paradise instead.

RK-Bro looks set to right the ship as they face The New Day in tag team action tonight. But will Riddle and Randy Orton get back to their winning ways? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of WWE RAW:

Drew McIntyre in singles action against AJ Styles with Omos at ringside

Eva Marie makes her in-ring return against Naomi

The New Day face RK-Bro in tag team action

