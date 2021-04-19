"It just has to be the right time"- Eva Marie explains whether she is open to a WWE return

Eva Marie is a former WWE star who was in the company from 2013 to 2017. Since then, Marie has been working as an actress, fashion designer, and model. However, she revealed in a recent interview that she would love to return.

The Red Queen recently had an interview with Muscle and Fitness, where she discussed the possibility of returning to a WWE ring.

Eva Marie shared her love for WWE and mentioned how much she owed to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H. Finally, she stated that she would be open to returning to the ring and even put the fans on notice.

"I love WWE so much. I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through."

Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YlYbAqdZ2 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 4, 2017

It would be great to see Eva Marie make a return to the WWE ring, especially considering the recent releases. She would add some much-needed bulk to the thinning main roster.

Eva Marie's WWE career

Eva Marie had a semi-successful career as a WWE Superstar. The Red Queen worked with the company for four years, performing on both the main roster and NXT.

The winner of the 2013 edition of Divas Search made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW on July 1. She was also an integral cast member of WWE's Total Divas and would then spend the next two years on the main roster.

She was then sent down to the developmental brand NXT where she had a tough time with things, as the fans did not take well to her inclusion in the women's division.

Advertisement

A year later, Eva Marie made her return to the main roster. She only lasted a year before she and WWE parted ways, as she began pursuing new interests.

Would you like to see Eva Marie make a return to the squared-circle? Let us know down below.