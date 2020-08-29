Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie was recently a guest on the 411 Mania Wrestling interviews podcast. The former SmackDown star was a guest on the show as part of the promotion for her new film Hard Kill which is about to come out on digital platforms and video-on-demand.

During her appearance, Eva Marie discussed wrestling in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational at WrestleMania 30. Eva Marie called WrestleMania "the Super Bowl of wrestling" and said that it was every Superstar's dream to be a part of WrestleMania.

Natalie Eva Marie and Cedric the Entertainer attend the drive-in premiere of #HardKill in Hollywood! Plus, actor Jesse Metcalfe Zooms in on the big screen. The action film starring #BruceWillis is out today on demand and digital. (📸 Tibrina Hobson) pic.twitter.com/vNKPhfpMFR — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) August 25, 2020

Eva Marie also opened up about her memories from WrestleMania 30 and called it an "overwhelming experience". Here's what she had to say:

Oh my god, yes. All of the above. Nervous, dizzy, like wanting to pinch myself, and trying to enjoy the moment but also terrified as well. But so excited and happy all at once. It was such an overwhelming experience. H/T: 411Mania

Eva Marie on how far the WWE Women's division has come in recent years

Eva Marie went on to open up about how far the women of WWE have come, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey headlining WrestleMania 35. Marie said that she was very happy to see how the women of WWE have been elevated in recent year and added that they had "exceeded expectations". She also added that they have knocked it out of the park and deserve all the big matches they get:

I love it. I think it’s great. I feel like a lot of people, they want to see the women. They want to see a show. They want to be entertained, and they want to have as best as it can possibly be, and if that’s a main event match, then so be it. And the girls have done nothing but exceed expectations each time, day in and day out. Each little opportunity that they are given, a little nugget, they kill it. They knock it out of the park. And that also just goes to show they deserve the main event, or they deserve that pay-per-view spot, and it’s awesome. H/T: 411Mania

Eva Marie's new film Hard Kill also stars Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe.