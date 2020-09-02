Eva Marie on returning to WWE: "Of Course I’d Come Back Home"

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has spoken about the possibility of a WWE return in the future.

Eva Marie, who competed in WWE from 2013 until 2017, stated that she would be open to a return to the promotion, if there was a scenario that made sense. During an interview with The Wrap the former WWE Superstar was promoting her role in the upcoming "Hard Kill" film but touched on what it would take for her to return to the promotion:

“WWE is my No. 1. My home. My family. They prepared me for all the things I am doing and what I want to do in my career. I am forever grateful to the company, to Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon]. If it made sense, of course I’d come back home,"

In addition to discussing a potential WWE return, Eva Marie also spoke about the current WWE product.

Eva Marie revealed that she does still keep an eye on all the events occurring in the WWE Universe and praised WWE's set up at the Amway Center, known as the 'WWE ThunderDome:'

“The programming is sick! It’s actually so cool, the virtual dynamic they’re doing and that 3D vibe on entrances. It’s been really engaging,"

Eva Marie in WWE

Eva Marie signed with WWE in 2013 after impressing talent scouts at a casting call. Her beginnings with the company were documented as she joined the cast of E! and WWE's new scripted reality show known as 'Total Divas'.

Due to her participation in the show, Eva Marie was moved to WWE's main roster after just two weeks of formal training at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Eva Marie would make her main roster debut on the July 1, 2013 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Advertisement

During her WWE career, Eva Marie would compete on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, in addition to having a brief run in NXT from 2015 to 2016. During her time in NXT, Eva Marie would even unsuccessfully challenge for the NXT Women's Championship on one occasion.

Eva Marie was drafted to SmackDown LIVE in 2016 as part of WWE's brand extension and was featured in numerous segments on the weekly broadcast. However, by 2017 Eva Marie began pursuing ventures outside of WWE and announced her departure from the promotion in August of that year.

Today I'm saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE. Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1YlYbAqdZ2 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 4, 2017

Would you be interested in seeing Eva Marie return to WWE?