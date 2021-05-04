WATCH: WWE confirms Eva Marie's return on RAW

Eva Marie last appeared in a WWE ring way back in 2017. It has now been confirmed that she will be returning after a four-year absence. WWE announced on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW that "Eva-Lution" is coming soon.

The vignette featured the former WWE Diva Search winner standing next to a red Ferrari. She would then proceed to ask the WWE Universe whether she had their attention.

Eva Marie looks to be in phenomenal shape and seems ready to return to the ring. The Red Queen doesn't have red hair anymore.

"Do I have your attention now? Good," Eva Maria said. "You know, on the road of life there are twists and turns, but I have always tried to be the one in control of my own life and the independence that comes with it. But part of that is getting back. Now I have your attention. I wanna be someone others look up to. I wanna influence others to go after their own ambitions. Like I did, so I'm back where my journey started. This is 'Eva-lution'."

It will be exciting to see how WWE plans on booking Eva Marie. She definitely has the wow factor and the "attention" of the WWE Universe. Hopefully, she will have a great run the second time around.

Eva Marie's last stint with WWE

Eva Marie's last stint with WWE was from 2013 to 2017. She was the winner of the 2013 edition of the Diva Search before debuting on Monday Night RAW.

Marie spent two years on the main roster before being sent to WWE's developmental branch NXT in 2015, where she found some success. She had quite the winning streak, defeating the likes of Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Billie Kay along the way.

Eva Marie even had an NXT Women's Championship match against Bayley but was unsuccessful.

She returned to the main roster in 2016, but left a year later on August 4, 2017. She announced that she had parted ways with WWE and was looking forward to pursuing her own interests.

Are you excited to see the return of Eva Marie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.