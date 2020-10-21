Evan Bourne aka Matt Sydal reveals his unique experience of being in 'pain' with Randy Orton in WWE

Evan Bourne was once a part of WWE and was a high-flying Superstar during his time in the company. Evan Bourne recently talked to Chris Van Vliet (h/t Fightful) where he talked about his time in the company. One of the things that he talked about was being a part of one of the best RKOs with Randy Orton.

Evan Bourne on working with Randy Orton for the RKO

Evan Bourne revealed that he had seen the move hit in the indies and he wanted to do it with Randy Orton in WWE. He described the process in which he jumped and was caught while delivering the Shooting Star by Randy Orton's RKO.

"The first time I saw it get nailed was [Matt Cross], him and B-Boy did it on an IWA Mid-South show I was on. I was talking to him about it and I told him, 'If I ever have a feud with Randy Orton, I want to do the shooting star into the cutter.' The next day, turns out me and Randy have a segment. I said, 'Anybody want to do the shooting star RKO?' There were some doubts from management that it was humanly possible, but it was this perfect merging of two guys' finishers. It's something we can do confidently. I jump, and there's no control, so I'm jumping and thinking that if he's there, I'm going to land on him. If he jumps up to give me the cutter, I'm taking it. I basically do the same leap and when I'm able to see the ground, it's just getting caught."

Evan Bourne added that move with Randy Orton was the most painful experience in his life in WWE.

"This one was the highest level of pain degree because I have the extra downward gravity of it. I landed the best way to land, which is just belly out and eating it. I basically just laid there after. Sometimes I have energy and I'm selling, on that one, I just ate it and there was no wind left in me."