"Even when you got fuc*ing Sasha Banks money" - Bullet Club member criticizes management after missing funerals and birthdays

In 2023, the Bullet Club underwent a massive change with David Finlay becoming the group's leader and adding several new faces to the group.

New faction member Alex Coughlin, who will be competing in the upcoming G1 Climax, expressed his frustrations against the New Japan management.

Speaking at the G1 Climax press conference, Coughlin revealed that he wanted to send merchandise to his parents as a 'thank you' gift. However, the NJPW management refused his demand.

This led to Coughlin also namedropping Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone, who since departing WWE has competed under NJPW and Stardom.

"I wanted to send a shirt to my mother and a shirt to my father as thank you for putting up with me missing everything the last five years. I wanted two shirts. The response I got was, ‘Hey Alex, we’re limiting the comps of the shirts to the wrestler only right now. Sorry.’ This is my favorite part. ‘If it helps, the shirt is part of the Halloween sale going on right now.’ It was all fuc*ing worth it, right? Missed funerals, birthdays, everything. Did I complain? No. Did I ask the office to go back? No. I stayed in the dojo even longer to train. Even when you got fuc*ing Sasha Banks money, you can’t give me $20 wholesale worth of material to send to my parents as a thank you? But I stayed." [H/T: Fightful]

Alex Coughlin and other members of the Bullet Club will compete in this year's G1 Climax

Alex Coughlin won't be the only member of the Bullet Club to compete in this year's G1 Climax tournament.

He will be joined by faction leader and the reigning Never Openweight Champion, David Finlay. Finlay will be a part of Block C, which also features Bullet Club member EVIL.

In Block A, Chase Owens and Gabriel Kidd will represent the faction. Block B will feature KENTA, and Coughlin will be in Block D.

