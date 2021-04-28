"Even Natalya didn't know who I was" - Wrestling legend says 75% of the WWE locker room didn't recognize him [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell recently revealed that the majority of the WWE roster did not know who he was when he returned to the promotion in 2013, including stars such as Natalya and Jack Swagger (now known as Jake Hager).

Dutch Mantell had two runs in WWE, first in the mid '90s as Uncle Zebekiah, managing the Blu Brothers and later Bradshaw. He returned to WWE as Zeb Coulter in 2013.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Dutch revealed what it was like backstage on his first night back in 2013. He said that 75% of the locker room had no idea who he was. Mantell explained:

"Working with Jack [Jake Hager] was great. Jack didn't even know who I was when I walked into the WWE locker room. I'll tell the story, it's hard to believe that 75% of the roster, when I walked into that dressing room for the first night, 75% of that dressing room didn't have a clue who I was. Even Natalya didn't know who I was. She said 'Who are you?' and I went 'What the hell'. I would think that they would know even a little bit of wrestling history but..."

Dutch Mantell on vomiting angle with Titus O' Neil in WWE

During the interview, Dutch Mantell was also asked about the angle from SmackDown in 2013 where Titus O' Neil vomited on him. Titus O' Neil was facing Cesaro in a singles match but his stomach started churning after taking a Cesaro Swing from the Swiss Superman.

Titus threw up in JBL's hat before tossing it at Michael Cole. As he was making his way back up the ramp, Titus ended up grabbing Mantell and throwing up on him.

Dutch said that he was not a fan of the angle at all and even said that he detested it. Mantell explained:

"I didn't like that spot. I didn't like it at all."

