"Every hit that I would take felt twice or three times as hard" - Rey Mysterio discusses getting hit harder often due to his size

Rey Mysterio has opened up about taking big bumps and how tough it was when he was training because moves felt harder. Despite his size, he has competed in countless physical and competitive matches.

The WWE Hall of Famer is often regarded as the greatest luchador of all time, as he has accomplished almost everything in his lengthy career. He has also shared the ring with many renowned stars and future Hall of Famers during his successful career in WWE.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Rey Mysterio spoke about how painful it was taking bumps and getting hit when he was younger. He admitted that he enjoys it now as it's an adrenaline rush for him.

"Not really, man. Because I was the smallest kid in wrestling school, every hit that I would take felt twice or three times as hard. And I want to say that I was raised in wrestling school with a tough mentality, so I would like to bring it every time I would go into the ring. And I really enjoyed it. Like, that was an adrenaline rush for me. I guess you can call it - I was an adrenaline junkie, taking big bumps and taking the risks of getting chokeslammed or whether strapped on a stretcher and swung into a post by Big Show. That... that was a crazy one," said Mysterio. (30:50-31:40)

Rey Mysterio wants to see more mixed tag matches in WWE

The Master of the 619 revealed on the same podcast that he wants to see more mixed tag matches in WWE. He named Asuka as the woman he'd team up with.

“I do wish they’d do a little bit more mixed tag matches. I really enjoy those. I think that gets really creative when it comes down to seeing your favorite female superstar and favorite male superstar. I know we’re a little bit sensitive with a man putting his hands on a woman, so we’re trying to stay away from that. I’ll tell you what, I’d probably go with Asuka," said Mysterio. (H/T - Fightful)

Rey Mysterio has been sidelined with an injury since April, but is expected to make his return soon.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

