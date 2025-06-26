  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rey Mysterio
  • "Every hit that I would take felt twice or three times as hard" - Rey Mysterio discusses getting hit harder often due to his size

"Every hit that I would take felt twice or three times as hard" - Rey Mysterio discusses getting hit harder often due to his size

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 26, 2025 08:13 GMT
Rey Mysterio is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE.com)
Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend (Image via WWE.com)

Rey Mysterio has opened up about taking big bumps and how tough it was when he was training because moves felt harder. Despite his size, he has competed in countless physical and competitive matches.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer is often regarded as the greatest luchador of all time, as he has accomplished almost everything in his lengthy career. He has also shared the ring with many renowned stars and future Hall of Famers during his successful career in WWE.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Rey Mysterio spoke about how painful it was taking bumps and getting hit when he was younger. He admitted that he enjoys it now as it's an adrenaline rush for him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Not really, man. Because I was the smallest kid in wrestling school, every hit that I would take felt twice or three times as hard. And I want to say that I was raised in wrestling school with a tough mentality, so I would like to bring it every time I would go into the ring. And I really enjoyed it. Like, that was an adrenaline rush for me. I guess you can call it - I was an adrenaline junkie, taking big bumps and taking the risks of getting chokeslammed or whether strapped on a stretcher and swung into a post by Big Show. That... that was a crazy one," said Mysterio. (30:50-31:40)
Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

youtube-cover
Ad

Rey Mysterio wants to see more mixed tag matches in WWE

The Master of the 619 revealed on the same podcast that he wants to see more mixed tag matches in WWE. He named Asuka as the woman he'd team up with.

“I do wish they’d do a little bit more mixed tag matches. I really enjoy those. I think that gets really creative when it comes down to seeing your favorite female superstar and favorite male superstar. I know we’re a little bit sensitive with a man putting his hands on a woman, so we’re trying to stay away from that. I’ll tell you what, I’d probably go with Asuka," said Mysterio. (H/T - Fightful)
Ad

Rey Mysterio has been sidelined with an injury since April, but is expected to make his return soon.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications