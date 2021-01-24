"Every single one of them is going to succeed"- Bollywood Boyz give their take on Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer and Dilsher Shanky ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle

The Bollywood Boyz recently opened up about their experience working with three Indian WWE Superstars - Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky. The three young Indian Superstars will be in action at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

A number of Indian WWE Superstars will be showcased at Superstar Spectacle which takes place on India's Republic Day. The special event will also feature a number of top WWE Superstars including Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Drew McIntyre.

With Superstar Spectacle just a couple of days away, the Bollywood Boyz recently sat down with WWE Now India and opened up about bringing a Bollywood flavor to WWE:

Samir: The goal is to do something different you know, something fun and entertaining, charismatic and exciting. I think we've been doing our job really well for the last couple of years.

Sunil: I was going to say the same thing. The colour, the charisma, the personality, we bring that all to the WWE squared circle and every week we get to go out and perform and bring that to you guys. It's a joy.

The @BollywoodBoyz talk about their interaction with the new #Indian Talents at the @WWEPC and look forward to their match at #WWESuperstarSpectacle. @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/9CCOAS2Wvg — WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 23, 2021

The Bollywood Boyz on young Indian WWE stars Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky

The Bollywood Boyz were asked about the prospects of three of the up and coming Indian WWE Superstars - Guru Raaj, Giant Zanjeer, and Dilsher Shanky. Sunil Singh had a lot of praise for the young Indian Superstars and saw bright futures in WWE for them:

Sunil: We've met them. All three of them actually. They're very respectful kids, very humble, very willing to learn and grow as performers, grow as Superstars. For them, coming from India to America now, it's a big change. When they see us, they see us as these older brother figures and they're coming to us seeking advice and seeking help and we're more than grateful to help them out. No doubt all three of them, every single one of them is going to succeed.

Samir: We're still on the rise ourselves and we're still succeeding in WWE but we've been here five years now so we sometimes forget that they look to us as kind of like the big brothers.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

