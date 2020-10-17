Every WWE Superstar who appeared on this week's WWE SmackDown on Thunderdome revealed

On the WWE SmackDown episode before SummerSlam, the company moved into a new venue as they prepared to change up the quality and value of their production. Ever since COVID-19 hit, the pandemic has resulted in WWE not being able to put on WWE shows with audiences in the crowd. The company had moved into the WWE Performance Center where they were at first putting on shows without an audience at all. However, after that, they put in a live crowd of NXT Superstars as well, but it was not the same as an actual audience.

Since that time, WWE has moved into the Amway Center in the ThunderDome, where they put in LED boards and brought in a virtual WWE audience into the crowd to help their shows and bring more atmosphere and ambience to their shows.

This week's WWE SmackDown show was the Season Premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX after the Draft. As a result, it was quite a special episode and saw several WWE Superstars and legends among the audience as well.

Goldberg, Keith Lee, and other WWE Superstars appear on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, there were several WWE legends who appeared in the crowd, including the WWE Hall of Famers, Ric Flair and Jeff Jarrett as well.

These two legends were not the only ones to appear on SmackDown this week. During the segment where Daniel Bryan appeared on the show, Birdie and Brie Bella also appeared on the screens, where Bryan greeted them in an adorable manner.

One of the major Superstars to appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, was Goldberg. Goldberg obviously has unfinished business with Roman Reigns. The two were supposed to meet each other at WrestleMania, before Reigns had to back out as a result of the pandemic. Goldberg was very present during the show during the Roman Reigns segment. It's unsure if the WWE legend will return to face Roman Reigns again.

Other than these Superstars, Mark Henry, Robert Stone, and Keith Lee also made appearances on the ThunderDome.