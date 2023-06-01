"Everybody is a liar" - Former champion recalls backstage meeting with Hulk Hogan in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 recently recalled when he confronted Hulk Hogan backstage in WWE to confirm if the rumors about his poor backstage behavior were true.

The Hulkster is one of the most influential athletes of all time, who played a crucial role in taking wrestling into the mainstream and making it a global phenomenon. However, just as memorable as his work inside the ring has been, several incidents paint an unflattering picture of what he was like backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 recalled being an extra in WWE when Hulk Hogan returned to the company in 2002-2003. The former 24/7 Champion added that he was aware of the rumors of Hogan's questionable backstage conduct and wanted to gauge it by himself.

However, EC3 added that when he ran into him in the back, The Hulkster greeted him warmly, making it clear to him that many of the rumors were false.

"I remember Hogan coming back from becoming Hulk again, and I was an extra with WWE. The first thing I heard was that Hogan was a d*** backstage. So I'm walking backstage, it's my first time being in the environment, and here comes Hulk Hogan, and I'm like, let's see if he's actually one. I made sure whatever corner he was walking through; I was right there. I was like, 'How you doing, sir?' He's like, 'Hey, brother, how are you?' He's not a d***. Everybody is a liar," said EC3. (11:43 - 12:16)

EC3 on Hulk Hogan's influence on him

Furthermore, the former NXT star spoke about the crowd reactions Hulk Hogan generated when he returned to WWE a couple of years after WCW folded.

EC3 mentioned that seeing how fans reacted to the mere sight of The Hulkster solidified his decision to make a career for himself in the wrestling business.

"And the second time, being backstage, being able to go out into the audience, being able to be on the floor. And I think this was the second or third appearance of Hulk, but it might have been his first in the United States after he came back in Canada. You can't describe the feeling when he came out and the reactions people had. Like, it's what made me do this, for better or worse," said EC3. (12:16 - 12:43)

Hogan now only makes sporadic appearances on WWE's programming. He showed up during RAW's 30th anniversary in January alongside Jimmy Hart.

