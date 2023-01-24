"Everybody's time is ticking" - Karrion Kross sends a warning to other Royal Rumble competitors 

WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has sent a warning to the remaining 29 competitors in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Superstars from the past and present will battle it out in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match to earn an opportunity at main eventing WrestleMania 39. The Doomwalker wants to win the bout and go on to challenge for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview with MySanAntonio, Karrion Kross stated that time is ticking for the other Royal Rumble participants.

"Everybody's time is ticking in the Royal Rumble, my friend, let me tell you. I cannot wait for this. I have been in so many different types of battle royal type matches, but none of them can compare whatsoever. This is a whole other animal."

He added that it was an honor to compete in the match.

To me, especially growing up watching WWE as a fan, and now as a professional, the Royal Rumble is just as important to me as WrestleMania... So, if you are included in that match, it's a great honor. It's a great privilege," said Kross.

Karrion Kross says he's excited to compete in the Royal Rumble match

Last week on SmackDown, The Doomwalker announced his entry into the Royal Rumble. If he wins the bout, he could go on to capture his first world title in WWE at WrestleMania.

Karrion Kross expressed his excitement about participating in his first Rumble match.

“Are you kidding me? This is my life. I know exactly what's going on. … I am genuinely very excited for the Rumble. I know all about this. I'm ready to make history with this. It's going to be hard. And I know everybody else's as well going into this, but I know my stuff, believe me," he said.

Karrion Kross is currently involved in an angle with Rey Mysterio. They are set to collide this Friday night on SmackDown for the first time in WWE.

It remains to be seen how the former NXT Champion will fare in the Rumble match.

