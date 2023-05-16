"Everyone Beware" - WWE Universe reacts to the return of major star on RAW in over 15 months

WWE's Monday Night RAW is on its way to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at the end of the month when Seth Rollins faces AJ Styles for the vacant championship. Meanwhile, former Royal Rumble winner and three-time Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made her return to the red brand for the first time in over a year.

Last year, Ronda Rousey was on the blue brand for the first time in her WWE career, where she captured the SmackDown Women's Championship on two occasions. Earlier this year, she entered the women's tag team division with Shayna Baszler and wanted to go after the Women's Tag Team titles.

After winning at WrestleMania 39, fans expected The Rowdy One to return, but the duo were out of action due to injuries and got drafted to the red brand. Last night, Rousey returned to the red brand for the first time in over a year, and fans reacted to her and Shayna Baszler's return to Monday Night RAW.

In 2022, The Rowdy One only made one live appearance for RAW after winning the Royal Rumble match. Since then, she has been on WWE SmackDown for over a year before getting drafted to the brand that put her on the map.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Last year, Ronda Rousey lost her second SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte and shifted her focus towards the tag team division. After a short hiatus, she returned to WWE and once again teamed up with Shayna Baszler to conquer the women's tag team division.

Unfortunately, the return was met with several roadblocks as The Baddest Woman on the Planet was not medically cleared to return. However, she and Baszler competed at WrestleMania 39 and won the Fatal 4 Way match to stand next in line for a shot at the titles.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won a number one contender match and eventually won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Becky Lynch and Lita. Later, both teams were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual event.

Last night, the Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades took out Raquel Rodriguez after the match to make a statement. It seems obvious that Rousey and Baszler will continue their journey to win the tag titles.

What are your thoughts on Ronda Rousey joining the tag team division? Sound off in the comment section below.

