"Everyone knew we were going to break up" - Mojo Rawley on the end of the Hype Bros

It was inevitable that the Hype Bros wouldn't last, but one knew for sure when Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder would turn on each other, and even who would be the one to turn.

Recently released WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE journey and what the future holds. When the subject of his heel turn on Ryder came up, Rawley admits he couldn't remember who came up with the idea.

"I can’t remember whose idea it was," Mojo Rawley admits. "It was mine or Vince’s I think. Zack got hurt and I had my singles run, I had a good stretch there. Zack came back and we teamed up again. Everyone knew we were going to break up because we prefaced it for months. But I don’t I think anyone knew who was going to turn on who. We didn’t really know either. Then the thought came down to have me do the heel turn and I was all for it. I know they wanted me to get as far from the hype persona as possible, they didn’t want me to mention the word hype at all. We had a good run there."

Mojo Rawley wishes his feud with Zack Ryder lasted longer than it did

Mojo Rawley admits he wishes the feud with Zack Ryder would have gone longer. Although the two tried to keep it going on social media, it didn't get the traction on WWE programming that they had hoped.

"I would have preferred if Zack and I could have had our run for a bit," Mojo Rawley said. "I turned on him, then they aired a dot com exclusive on the breakup. We had our one match on the kick-off on a pay per view. When you are doing a kick-off, you have so many handicaps. You can’t swing for the fences and show people what you got. Me and Zack instead went lets just cut promos on each other on socials. I did one in my garage that got good traction. But that was it, the turn, the kick off match then that was it. I would have loved to do more but it is what it is. As long as you did all you could, that is what will propel you through the years."

What did you think of the feud between Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder? Do you wish the feud between Rawley and Ryder lasted longer than it did? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande