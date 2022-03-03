“Everyone is miserable there'' - Former WWE Superstar on if she will return to Vince McMahon’s company

Nia Jax was released from WWE on November 4th last year as part of the company's budget cuts. The former superstar has made it clear in recent months that she wouldn't be open to a return.

Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion who was even pushed to the top of the women's division. It appears that her opinion on a return hasn't changed in recent weeks.

As part of a recent exchange with a fan on Twitter, Jax revealed that she wouldn't be open to returning because she gets regular updates about how miserable the superstars on the roster currently are.

The fan in question asked Jax about potentially returning to win the Women's Tag Team Championships with Doudrop. The Scottish star has become a formidable force in the Women's Division since Jax's departure.

Nia Jax hasn't stepped back into a wrestling ring since her WWE release

Despite coming from a wrestling family, Jax has made it clear that her wrestling career has come to an end.

Following her WWE release, Jax changed all of her social media accounts back to her real name and has noted that she has been taking some time to do work on her farm.

The former Women's Champion was released whilst in the middle of a break which she had requested. After several long months on the road, Jax wanted to take some time away to rest up and recover mentally, something that she looked to extend ahead of her release.

Jax released a statement on Instagram shortly after her release where she revealed that the company wanted her to make return, but she was looking to extend her leave. She was released instead.

