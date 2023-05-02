"Everyone will F’n pay"- Rhea Ripley sends a warning ahead of WWE Draft Night Two

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has warned about the possible outcome in case she is separated from The Judgment Day on Night Two of the Draft.

The Eradicator has been the top female since joining the heel faction last year. She recently defeated Charlotte Flair on the Grandest Stage of Them All to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, and has fantastic on-screen chemistry with all the faction members.

However, with Night Two of Draft 2023 set to take place on Monday Night RAW, there is a possibility that the faction's members could be drafted to separate brands. Taking to Twitter, Ripley described what would happen if that's the case with The Judgment Day.

"If I’m not drafted to the same brand as my family The Judgment Day then everyone will F’n pay," Rhea tweeted.

Rhea Ripley is likely to remain on WWE RAW after Bianca Belair's move to SmackDown

Last Friday on SmackDown, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to the blue brand in one of the most surprising picks. With Belair moving to SmackDown with one of the two women's titles, it is likely that Rhea Ripley will stay on the red brand, with the two stars most likely swapping their championships as has happened in the past.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are touted as the future of the women's division. The duo have done commendable work since moving up to the main roster. While they're both Women's Champions now, their paths are bound to clash down the line.

During a recent interview, The EST of WWE had huge praise reserved for The Eradicator, revealing that she was jealous of Ripley for working with Beth Phoenix.

"Rhea's had a great year. She doing a lot of amazing, great things. I'm just like, 'I wanted that.' Beth is amazing, she's great. Whenever I came into WWE, my answer was always dream match with a legend was Beth Phoenix. I'm excited for Rhea, she's doing amazing things, and I'm excited for her WrestleMania match. But I was a little jealous when she got to wrestle Beth Phoenix."

Rhea Ripley's future will be decided tonight on RAW. It'll be interesting to see if WWE separates her from The Judgment Day or keeps the group together moving forward.

