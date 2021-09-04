"Everyone was wrong" – Finn Balor's honest opinion on WWE's Roman Reigns

Finn Balor has heaped praise on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The former NXT champion claims that everyone was wrong about the Tribal Chief in 2016 – as he claims the media and fans were talking negatively about him.

Finn Balor claims the fans and media not acknowledging Roman Reigns back in the day was not right. Speaking with DAZN, he claimed his eyes were opened about the WWE Universal Champion from the moment they locked up:

"People keep saying it took Roman awhile to get to where he's at. But when we locked up in 2016, people were talking sh*t about Roman all the time online, in the media, everywhere. When I locked up with him in 2016, I realized that everyone was wrong. My eyes were open. When you're in the ring, and you feel someone, you feel that energy in that first lockup."

"There's nowhere to hide. That energy, he had it in 2016, and he's had it ever since. Maybe people weren't, you know, on the same wavelength to quite fully tune into that and understand that, recognize that, acknowledge it if you want to say. But for the last year, I think people are a little bit late to the party, because Roman for me, has been someone who's been performing at this level for years and years."

"He's the real deal. It may have taken a lot of time for the media or the fans to realize that, but I think his peers, the boys in the locker room, have been well aware of this for a very long time.'

Roman Reigns has been the one WWE have been pushing for some time. He went over with the WWE Universe during his Shield days and right after, but the fans started turning on him when he was main eventing a lot of pay-per-views in a year.

Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title

Finn Balor takes on Roman Reigns on Friday Night Smackdown tonight. The Tribal Chief agreed to put his title on the line after the former NXT star challenged him last week.

Will Finn Balor spring a surprise and walk away with the title tonight? Or will Roman Reigns keep his title and continue his domination? Let us know in the comments section below!

