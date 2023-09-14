“Everything I hoped it would be” – Hollywood star was vocal about Intercontinental Championship match on RAW

Two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW, Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated Chad Gable in the main event of the show with his title on the line. After an incredible match that fans have been raving about, Gunther got the win and made sure he’ll be the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

It was a tough loss for Gable, who has been chasing the title for a while now and had his family watching from the front row. The Champion attacked the challenger in front of his daughter in an incredibly emotional moment where tears started rolling down the cheeks of Gable’s daughter.

Another person who was a fan of the match is Hollywood actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. He is a long-time wrestling fan and, on his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast, sang praises of the ability of these two men and the story they told. You can read his comments below:

“This match was everything I hoped it would be, it was everything it was supposed to be, both guys looked phenomenal and those sons of b***hes (laughs)… cut to his kid when he lost and his little girl just like….. at least they cut away barely quickly but you can see the vomit face and tears rolling down before they’re finally like, we’ve tortured her enough, let’s cut away,” said the actor (5:47-6:07)

“I loved this match, it is my favorite match of the week,” he concluded (6:36:6:40)

Chad Gable confronted Gunther during his Intercontinental Championship celebrations the following Monday Night RAW

Gable lost on RAW despite a spirited performance.

After writing his name in history as the Intercontinental Champion, Gunther attended a celebration on RAW the following week for his historic achievement, which was hosted by the other two Imperium members. The celebration was cut short when the last man the champion defeated came out to the ring.

Chad Gable promised that one day he would somehow take the title from The Ring General and make him pay for his daughter’s tears that he was responsible for. The champion showed respect for Gable’s skills but at the same time called him a bad father for using his kids to get the spotlight. This enraged the former Olympian, who attacked the champion.

This sets up another match between the two Monday Night RAW competitors. With WWE reportedly having a bigger plan for Gunther, it will be interesting to see if the company pulls the trigger on a title change anytime soon.

What did you think about the match? Do you want to see Gable get a rematch? Let us know in the comments below

