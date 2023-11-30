"Everything you said was just hypocritical" - Wrestling veteran takes issue with CM Punk's promo on RAW

Former WWE star and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about a small problem with CM Punk's promo this week on RAW.

The Second City Saint made his first appearance on Monday Night RAW in nearly a decade this week. Punk got on the mic and addressed the crowd. He claimed that he was back for the fans. He also put the locker room on notice, stating that the Best in the World was back after ten long years.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, the former wrestler mentioned the whole promo played out very well up until the last line. He explained that Punk shouldn't have said that he was back for the money because that contradicted his claims about returning to WWE for the fans.

"The only thing that caught me a little, if I'm gonna break down the promo was the end. He was just like, 'I'm back. I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money.' That one line I wish was never said. I wish was never uttered. Then I'm like you just said you're back for the fans."

Dreamer felt that the last line took away from the whole promo and made it seem hypocritical.

"Listen to that last line and then go back and listen to his promo. Everything you said was just hypocritical. I get it, it's the last line that camera is right there, I would've just been like, 'I'm back!' " [From 3:18 - 4:42]

You can watch the full episode here:

CM Punk made a thunderous return at Survivor Series

The fans were shocked when "Cult of Personality" hit at the end of the WarGames match at Survivor Series. CM Punk returned to WWE for the first time in almost 10 years amidst a raucous crowd at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Expand Tweet

At the post-show press conference, Triple H commented on Punk's return at the event. He made it clear that both parties had come a long way in the last 10 years. He mentioned that everyone in WWE was excited to have the star back, and they were really excited for the future.

Are you excited for CM Punk's latest run with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes