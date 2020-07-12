EVIL becomes new IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion at NJPW Dominion

EVIL has won both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental championships at NJPW Dominion!

EVIL defeated Tetsuya Naito after turning his back on LIJ and joining Bullet Club at the New Japan Cup final.

EVIL

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Dominion ended with a shock double title change that even 2020 couldn't have predicted. With a new look and as the newest member of Bullet Club, EVIL defeated Tetsuya Naito for both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships at Dominion on Sunday, July 12.

Throughout the New Japan Cup, EVIL had been more ruthless than ever, using multiple low blows in matches, including against his former tag team partner SANADA.

And EVIL's new ultra-heel persona was cemented during the New Japan Cup final on Saturday night when he defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the tournament with help from Gedo.

After the match, Naito had come out and offered a congratulatory fist bump to his LIJ stablemate. But EVIL instead made Bullet Club's 'Too Sweet' hand gesture and attacked his former friend, revealing himself as Bullet Club's newest member.

At Dominion, EVIL debuted new ring music and a new look, wearing his hair down and with Gladiator-inspired ring gear. He was accompanied to the ring by the rest of the Bullet Club, who were sent to the back by the referee before the match could start.

During the match, while fighting on the outside, EVIL viciously attacked commentator Milano Collection who had always been his number one supporter.

Later in the match, with the referee down, Bullet Club were back to interfere. However, Hiromu Takahashi ran out to try and even the odds by taking on both Jado and Taiji Ishimori.

With Naito seemingly back on top, he tried for the Destino, but EVIL blocked it, knocking out the referee again.

This time, Bushi seemingly ran out, initially helping Naito to his feet but then attacking him. EVIL was then able to hit the Everything is Evil for the three count.

After the match, it was revealed that it wasn't actually Bushi behind the mask. Instead, it was former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Dick Togo, who has seemingly joined Bullet Club as well.

EVIL was then confronted by his former LIJ stablemate Takahashi who challenged him for both or either of his titles. While EVIL walked off without answering, Takahashi was left in the ring, screaming over the betrayal by his former friend.

What's next for EVIL after NJPW Dominion?

EVIL's win was certainly unexpected and poses plenty of questions for the future of both LIJ and Bullet Club.

With Jay White absent and EVIL holding the gold, are we about to see a new Bullet Club under new leadership?